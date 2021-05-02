Janney Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 132,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,975,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FMX shares. Barclays cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.80.

NYSE FMX opened at $77.50 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $81.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.28, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.01.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.5771 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is 48.53%.

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

