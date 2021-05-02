Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 4,503 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,503 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.0% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $2,026,921,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276,836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,664,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274,151 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,721,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778,044 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 55,150.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,708,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $165,952,000 after buying an additional 3,701,721 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $214.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $53.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

