Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 29,948 Shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 516,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,948 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF were worth $13,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JETS. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,005,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 2,410.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,047,000 after purchasing an additional 473,934 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,736,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,005,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 266,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after buying an additional 51,133 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JETS opened at $26.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.18. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $28.98.

