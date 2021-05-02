Janney Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 120,450 SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 120,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,797,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 967.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 915.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 368.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter.

XOP stock opened at $80.20 on Friday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $92.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.67.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

