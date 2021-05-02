Janney Capital Management LLC Invests $15.69 Million in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 548,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,685,000. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 240.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the first quarter worth $84,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 5,728.0% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the period.

Get Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF alerts:

Shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.13. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $28.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.