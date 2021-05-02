Janney Capital Management LLC Invests $10.57 Million in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 250,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,573,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 903,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,288,000 after acquiring an additional 68,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,767,000.

Get iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF alerts:

BATS:PICK opened at $45.81 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PICK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.