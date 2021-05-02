Janney Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728,274 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,091 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $11,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 112.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UBS opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $16.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.66. The stock has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UBS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. UBS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

