James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Short Interest Update

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,700 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the March 31st total of 124,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:JHX traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.23. The stock had a trading volume of 25,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,732. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.34. James Hardie Industries has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.89.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The company had revenue of $738.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

