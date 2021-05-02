Jaime A. Frias Sells 329,230 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) insider Jaime A. Frias sold 329,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $5,596,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 372,016 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $31.36 on Friday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $34.47.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

