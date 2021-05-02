Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,700 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the March 31st total of 254,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of Jaguar Mining stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.64. 37,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,503. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.02. Jaguar Mining has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $408.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.48.

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The business had revenue of $43.42 million for the quarter.

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex, and the PaciÃªncia Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

