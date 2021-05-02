IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd Purchases New Shares in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 362,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,223,000. Upwork comprises approximately 10.6% of IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd owned approximately 0.29% of Upwork as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Upwork in the first quarter worth $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Upwork during the first quarter valued at about $8,493,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Upwork by 17.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Upwork alerts:

Shares of Upwork stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.06. The company had a trading volume of 806,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,411. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of -184.24 and a beta of 2.15. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.85.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $106.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.34 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UPWK shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Upwork from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Upwork has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.78.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $182,260.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,495.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $66,022.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,787,612.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,604 shares of company stock valued at $13,253,281 over the last 90 days. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.