iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Lessened by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,610 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $20,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NWK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.56 on Friday, hitting $110.54. 2,674,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,134,893. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.70 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

