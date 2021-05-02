iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

NextCapital Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,927,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165,987 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $316,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $110.54 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $54.70 and a 1-year high of $115.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

