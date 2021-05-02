iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 729,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,307 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $161,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 46,275 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $224.89 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.08.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.