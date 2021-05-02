iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,601 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 10.46% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $46,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 43.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000.

NASDAQ SDG opened at $96.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.19. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 1-year low of $59.89 and a 1-year high of $100.27.

