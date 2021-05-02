iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,303 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $181,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,009,000 after acquiring an additional 178,562 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 376,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,941,000 after purchasing an additional 86,099 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 541,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,546,000 after purchasing an additional 77,477 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 535,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,662,000 after purchasing an additional 40,537 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 34,164 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $322.42 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $198.51 and a 52-week high of $331.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $316.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.35.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

