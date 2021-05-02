iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,946,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,196,000 after acquiring an additional 477,979 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,575,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,724,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,003,000 after purchasing an additional 409,242 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $20,874,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,776,000 after buying an additional 276,604 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,664. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $53.61 and a 12-month high of $79.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.42 and its 200 day moving average is $74.45.

