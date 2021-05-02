iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Down 48.8% in April

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the March 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 891,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,150,000 after purchasing an additional 174,462 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 407,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 21,139 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 162,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 29,792 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SUSB opened at $26.05 on Friday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.36 and a 52 week high of $26.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.09.

