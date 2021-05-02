iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Increased by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.0% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of IEFA opened at $74.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.35. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

