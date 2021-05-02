iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Acquired by NextCapital Advisers Inc.

NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,642 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.2% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,813,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,760,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735,024 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,571,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,499 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,000 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,962,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,949,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,421 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.81 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.41 and a 52-week high of $55.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.95.

