iRobot (IRBT) to Release Earnings on Monday

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect iRobot to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $544.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect iRobot to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IRBT opened at $108.80 on Friday. iRobot has a 12 month low of $57.75 and a 12 month high of $197.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.36.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James cut iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. iRobot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 10,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $1,312,240.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,748,759.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,539 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,466. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

