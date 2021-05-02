IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Raised to $244.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $244.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IQV. Mizuho increased their target price on IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $237.18.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $234.69 on Thursday. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $128.52 and a 1-year high of $237.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth $220,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 19.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth $368,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 63.2% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in IQVIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

