Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Short Interest Up 35.4% in April

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the March 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,053. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.0458 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 261,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 276,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 48,075 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

