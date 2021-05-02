Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,230 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 3.17% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $29,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,371,000. Verde Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 237,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,905,000 after buying an additional 9,709 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $815,000.

NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $85.58 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $51.76 and a 12 month high of $89.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.44.

