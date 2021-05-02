Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ISEM stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

