Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Reduced by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $337.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $327.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.57. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $211.12 and a one year high of $342.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

