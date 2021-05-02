Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the March 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of VLT stock remained flat at $$14.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,258. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $14.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45.

Get Invesco High Income Trust II alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0964 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 57,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,052 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 84,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.