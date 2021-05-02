Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 3.09% of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 723.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the fourth quarter worth $297,000.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA FXA opened at $76.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.36. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $79.55.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.