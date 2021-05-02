Intrusion (INTZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 179.98% and a negative net margin of 30.12%. On average, analysts expect Intrusion to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INTZ opened at $18.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $322.71 million, a PE ratio of -107.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Intrusion has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.74.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTZ shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Intrusion in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Intrusion from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $296,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,565,956 shares in the company, valued at $40,307,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale Booth bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $1,223,305 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

