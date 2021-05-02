inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the March 31st total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in inTEST in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in inTEST in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in inTEST in the first quarter worth $156,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of inTEST by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 65,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of inTEST during the fourth quarter valued at $2,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

INTT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of inTEST from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of INTT stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $12.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,945. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.10. inTEST has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $129.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 606.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter. inTEST had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 3.22%.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, medical, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

