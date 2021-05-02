InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Upgraded to Outperform at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IHG. Peel Hunt cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NYSE IHG opened at $71.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $75.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. 3.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

