Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) Director Stephen Edward De Jong Purchases 5,000 Shares

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) Director Stephen Edward De Jong purchased 5,000 shares of Integra Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 998,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,644,090.65.

CVE:ITR traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$3.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,852. Integra Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.25 and a 1 year high of C$5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market cap of C$209.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.27.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.13). Analysts anticipate that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pi Financial upped their price target on Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.05 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on Integra Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Integra Resources from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

