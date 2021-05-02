Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Integer had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.45%.

Shares of NYSE ITGR traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.88. 123,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,647. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.42. Integer has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $98.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.30 and a 200 day moving average of $80.45.

Get Integer alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total transaction of $199,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,098.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.