Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $149.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on IBP. BTIG Research raised their target price on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.92.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $134.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 1.86. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $44.41 and a fifty-two week high of $136.39.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23. The business had revenue of $441.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.46 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,663,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,374,000 after acquiring an additional 71,988 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,591,000 after acquiring an additional 260,422 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,304,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 0.7% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 221,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,529,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Installed Building Products (IBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.