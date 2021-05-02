Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.44, for a total transaction of $1,319,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,192 shares in the company, valued at $52,045,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amit Sinha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total value of $1,366,680.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $1,239,770.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $1,265,390.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,487,194.03.

On Thursday, March 11th, Amit Sinha sold 4,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $748,000.00.

On Thursday, March 4th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $1,281,560.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $1,487,710.00.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $187.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.49 and a 200-day moving average of $182.38. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $230.88. The company has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Zscaler by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,923,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 138,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,596,000 after purchasing an additional 30,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.48.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

