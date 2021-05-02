Insider Selling: Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) COO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $63.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.79, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 970.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

