Insider Selling: Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Sells 388,182 Shares of Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 388,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $2,620,228.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,624,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,964,814.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $6.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.80 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $6.83.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.86 million. Research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

OCSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.