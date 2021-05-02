Insider Selling: Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Sells 388,182 Shares of Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 388,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $2,620,228.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,624,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,964,814.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $6.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.80 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $6.83.
Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.86 million. Research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
OCSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
