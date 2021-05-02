Insider Selling: MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Insider Sells 5,918 Shares of Stock

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) insider Stuart Naylor sold 5,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $89,361.80.

Shares of MGTX opened at $14.98 on Friday. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $663.07 million, a PE ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.33.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 283.20%. The business had revenue of $3.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MeiraGTx by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,043,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,452 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter valued at $6,894,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MeiraGTx by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,102,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,118,000 after purchasing an additional 389,105 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter valued at $2,347,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in MeiraGTx by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 351,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 147,800 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MeiraGTx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

