Insider Selling: LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) CEO Sells $1,550,000.00 in Stock

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,545,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of LCII stock opened at $146.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.82 and a 200-day moving average of $133.61. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $72.26 and a 12-month high of $156.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

