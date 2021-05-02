Insider Selling: Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM) CEO Sells $728,989.04 in Stock

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:COSM) CEO Grigorios Siokas sold 597,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $728,989.04.

Shares of COSM stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99. Cosmos Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $9.00.

Get Cosmos alerts:

Cosmos Company Profile

Cosmos Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical wholesaler primarily in the European Union. It imports, exports, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products, generic pharmaceutical products, prescription and non-prescription derivatives of cannabis products, over-the-counter medicines, cosmetics, nursery, dietary products, and vitamin supplements.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosmos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.