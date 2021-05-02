Inscape (TSE:INQ) Trading Down 14%

Inscape Co. (TSE:INQ)’s stock price fell 14% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.80. 50,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,387% from the average session volume of 3,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.82.

Inscape (TSE:INQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.63 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Inscape Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Inscape Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures office furniture and wall products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Office Furniture and Walls. The Office Furniture segment offers storage, benching, systems, and seating solutions, as well as accessories, such as keyboard trays, and nano and motus monitor arms.

