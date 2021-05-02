Inogen (INGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $73.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.19 million. On average, analysts expect Inogen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $65.39 on Friday. Inogen has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $67.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.33. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -726.47 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Inogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

In related news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $975,120.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,852.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 14,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $709,310.60. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,707 shares of company stock worth $4,128,568. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

