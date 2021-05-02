Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN) by 950.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,679 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.58% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NJAN. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 80,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 74.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 43.7% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 99,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 30,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $4,031,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA NJAN opened at $39.72 on Friday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $34.47 and a 12-month high of $39.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.32.

