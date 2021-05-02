Injective Protocol (INJ) Price Reaches $20.40 on Exchanges

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Injective Protocol has a total market cap of $490.80 million and $88.66 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.40 or 0.00035907 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Injective Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.59 or 0.00069683 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019468 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00071923 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.59 or 0.00847570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00096816 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,961.88 or 0.08732534 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00047271 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

INJ is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,055,555 coins. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Injective Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Injective Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.