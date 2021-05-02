Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.80.

Several research firms recently commented on NGVT. Loop Capital downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of Ingevity stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.08. 482,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 2.21. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $79.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.36.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth $39,388,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Ingevity by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 818,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,983,000 after buying an additional 364,891 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,689,000 after buying an additional 132,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,727,000 after buying an additional 114,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,777,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,781,000 after acquiring an additional 75,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

