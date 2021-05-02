Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.80.
Several research firms recently commented on NGVT. Loop Capital downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.
Shares of Ingevity stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.08. 482,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 2.21. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $79.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.36.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth $39,388,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Ingevity by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 818,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,983,000 after buying an additional 364,891 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,689,000 after buying an additional 132,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,727,000 after buying an additional 114,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,777,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,781,000 after acquiring an additional 75,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.
About Ingevity
Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.
Recommended Story: Asset Allocation
Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.