Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the March 31st total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.
Shares of Infineon Technologies stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.02. The stock had a trading volume of 100,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,990. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.33. The firm has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $44.55.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
