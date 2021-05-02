Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, an increase of 46.0% from the March 31st total of 42,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Infineon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Infineon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of Infineon Technologies stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.02. The stock had a trading volume of 100,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,990. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.33. The firm has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $44.55.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

