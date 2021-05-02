Illuvium Price Hits $63.26 on Top Exchanges (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Illuvium has a market cap of $37.06 million and approximately $728,913.00 worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Illuvium has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for about $63.26 or 0.00111231 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00064385 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.53 or 0.00280498 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $642.96 or 0.01130479 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $430.43 or 0.00756807 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00026291 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,893.63 or 1.00033464 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 585,772 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

