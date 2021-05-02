Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,577 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Illumina by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,338,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,182 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 332.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,013,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,636 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Illumina by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,666,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $616,575,000 after acquiring an additional 82,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $573,541,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,121 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $267,555,000 after buying an additional 17,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total transaction of $130,699.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,751.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total transaction of $321,792.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares in the company, valued at $18,077,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,428 shares of company stock worth $5,564,046. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $392.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.42 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $404.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.89.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

