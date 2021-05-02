Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) PT Raised to $229.00 at Robert W. Baird

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $214.00 to $229.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ITW. UBS Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Vertical Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.65.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW opened at $230.46 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $148.66 and a 1-year high of $235.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $72.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.5% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 16.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.