Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 32,861 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,861 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $7,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monte Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,569,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 59,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 30,777 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 590,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,937,000 after buying an additional 15,788 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.77.

In other news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HIG stock opened at $65.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.75. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.26 and a 52 week high of $69.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

